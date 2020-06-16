Carol A. Bennett
Carol A. Bennett, 65 died peacefully in her home in Danbury, CT on May 26, 2020.
Carol was born in Norwalk, CT on May 23, 1955 the daughter of Doris M. O'Connell of Okeechobee, FL formerly of Wilton, CT and the late Samuel G.A. Bowman, Sr. Carol attended Wilton High School. She owned and managed the General Cleaning Business for many years.
Carol is survived by her son Brett Bennett, daughter-in-law Bobbilynn, four grandchildren Christina, Amari Rose, Ashlynn and Brookelynn Bennett, sister Linda Blum, brother-in-law Michael Blum of Ridgefield CT, nieces, nephews, a grandnephew, many cousins, and step-brother Donald O'Connell. She was predeceased by her brother Samuel G.A. Bowman, Jr. and sister-in-law Ladda Bowman of Wilton, CT, and Denise O'Connell of Norwalk, CT.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery, Ridgefield Rd, Wilton, CT. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 16, 2020.