Carol Degen

Carol A. DegenCarol A. Degen, 76, a certified master groomer with Waggin Train of Brookfield, wife of the late John A. Degen, mother of Bill & Susan; sister of Lorraine DeAllessio and the late Kenneth Scherwenik; aunt & great-aunt, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in The Baptist Church of Danbury, 14 Granville Ave., Danbury. Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the Bantam Cemetery, Rt. 202, Litchfield. Due to the pandemic crisis and safe distancing requirements, those wishing to attend the services must phone The Baptist Church of Danbury at 203-743-5184 to register. Safe distancing, hand sanitizing and face-covering will be mandatory in compliance with CDC rulings.