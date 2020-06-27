Carol Degen
Carol A. Degen
Carol A. Degen, 76, a certified master groomer with Waggin Train of Brookfield, wife of the late John A. Degen, mother of Bill & Susan; sister of Lorraine DeAllessio and the late Kenneth Scherwenik; aunt & great-aunt, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in The Baptist Church of Danbury, 14 Granville Ave., Danbury. Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the Bantam Cemetery, Rt. 202, Litchfield. Due to the pandemic crisis and safe distancing requirements, those wishing to attend the services must phone The Baptist Church of Danbury at 203-743-5184 to register. Safe distancing, hand sanitizing and face-covering will be mandatory in compliance with CDC rulings.



Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
