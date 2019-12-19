|
|
Carol Enright
Carol Enright, 80, of New Milford, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Carol was born in Waterbury on January 13, 1939, daughter of the late John and Marguerite Enright. After graduating from Waterbury Catholic High School, Carol attended St. Vincent's nursing school to become a registered nurse. Carol loved working as student health director at Post University for over 25 years.
In 1976, Carol and her family moved into their home on Candlewood Lake. In this house, special memories were made during the summers, entertaining family and friends. She was very active at Brookfield & Bridgewater Senior Centers where her infectious personality was enjoyed by all. Carol was also a talented artist and gave many beautiful paintings to family and friends.
Carol leaves behind her three children, Randy DeLeo of Southbury, Derek DeLeo of New Milford, and Dawn Wood and her husband David of North Carolina. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan, Isabella, Reece, Preston, Kayla, Devon, Alden, and her longtime friend, Janet Taylor of Southbury.
Arrangements: Per Carol's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private ceremony will be held at a future date for family and friends. Brookside Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 Benson Road, Middlebury, CT 06762 has been entrusted with handling Carol's arrangements.
Donations may be made in Carol's memory to:
Brookfield Senior Center, 100 Pocono Road, Brookfield, CT 06804
For more info or to send an online condolence, please visit www.brooksidememorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 22, 2019