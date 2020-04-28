The News-Times Obituaries
1938 - 2020
Carol Evon Obituary
Carol J. Evon
Carol J. Evon, 81 of Redding, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Daniel Evon whom she was married to for 63 years.
Carol was born August 17, 1938 in Bronx, New York.
A longtime resident of Redding, Carol was a retired Cafeteria Worker of Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury. She was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, UCONN Huskies Basketball, NASCAR, and the SNYRA.
Carol is survived by her husband Daniel, her daughters, Michele Stevens and her husband Brian, Denise Dernbach and her husband Dan, her grandchildren Alisha Stevens Barry and her husband Mike, Corey Stevens, her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Rowan Barry and her siblings, John MacDougall and Maureen Pivarnick. In addition, Carol is survived by step grandchildren, Jessica Dodge and her husband Charles, Kristen Dernbach, Lauren Dernbach and step great-granddaughter, Desiree.
She was predeceased by her son Richard Alan Evon.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made in Carol's memory to the Richard Evon Scholarship Fund Electrical Shop at Henry Abbott Technical High School. Checks should be made payable to the Richard Evon Scholarship Fund and sent to Henry Abbott THS, 21 Hayestown Avenue, Danbury, CT 06811.
Published in News Times on Apr. 29, 2020
