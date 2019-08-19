|
|
Carol L. Dreska
Dreska, Carol L., 52, (nee Chiacchia) of Sherman, CT, formerly of Katonah, NY, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lake Bomoseen, Vermont. Carol was born on February 27, 1967, in Mount Kisco, New York to the late Mario and Patsy Chiacchia. She grew up in Katonah and attended John Jay High School in Cross River, NY. Carol was the office manager for Neves Electric in Brookfield, CT. Carol was a huge Jets fan and avid cook. She loved lake life in Vermont. She could always be heard cheering on Bobby and his teams. Carol is the beloved wife of Robert Dreska and is the loving mother of Robert Jr. (Bobby) of Sherman, CT. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 8232, New Fairfield, CT 06812.
Published in News Times on Aug. 20, 2019