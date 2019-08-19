The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Associates Funeral Home
4 WOODBRIDGE ROAD
Katonah, NY 10536
(914) 232-3033
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Dreska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Dreska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Dreska Obituary
Carol L. Dreska
Dreska, Carol L., 52, (nee Chiacchia) of Sherman, CT, formerly of Katonah, NY, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lake Bomoseen, Vermont. Carol was born on February 27, 1967, in Mount Kisco, New York to the late Mario and Patsy Chiacchia. She grew up in Katonah and attended John Jay High School in Cross River, NY. Carol was the office manager for Neves Electric in Brookfield, CT. Carol was a huge Jets fan and avid cook. She loved lake life in Vermont. She could always be heard cheering on Bobby and his teams. Carol is the beloved wife of Robert Dreska and is the loving mother of Robert Jr. (Bobby) of Sherman, CT. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 8232, New Fairfield, CT 06812.
Published in News Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now