Carol Mansfield MacLenathen
Carol Mansfield MacLenathen, 91, of Danbury, CT and Mount Sinai, NY, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home, after celebrating Christmas and New Year's Eve with her family.
Carol was born in Danbury, CT on March 31, 1928, daughter of Wilbur Ezra Mansfield Sr. and his wife Charlotte Ruth (Meder) Mansfield, and resided in Danbury throughout the majority of her life. The Mansfield family resided in Danbury prior to being burned out by the British in 1777 and Carol was the family's last remaining direct, descendant living in town at present day. Carol graduated from Danbury High School in 1945. She received her Bachelor's degree from Danbury State Teachers College, a Masters's degree from Columbia University and a Sixth Year professional diploma from the University of Connecticut in 1973. On Saturday, May 16, 1970, Miss Mansfield married William Merrick MacLenathen in a ceremony at the Central Christian Church in Danbury.
Carol grew up surrounded by her sister, Ruth and brother, Wil and several cousins. Many of her happiest memories as a child revolved around adventures with her family in Danbury, Fairfield Beach, and her Grandfather's home "Arrowhead Point" on lake Candlewood. As an independent, young woman, Carol had a passion for travel, she traveled across the United States and throughout post-World War II Europe. Before marriage, she went on an extended African safari where her lifelong passion for wildlife began. As an adult, she spent her summers at her home in Crystal Brook Park in Mount Sinai, NY, where she enjoyed gardening, sunning on the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
During her distinguished career as an educator, she served as a teacher in the West Hartford School District and went on to be the assistant Principal at The Cider Mill School and Wilton High School in Wilton, CT. She worked in the Wilton School District until she retired in June of 1987. In 2012, she was honored for her service to education and her dedication to the high ideals of the teaching profession as a 40-year member of the Alpha Kappa State, Iota Chapter. Carol loved her students and staff, taking great pleasure in their accomplishments. As a consummate professional, education mattered greatly to her and she was highly regarded by the school community she served.
She was an active member of numerous professional organizations including the Northern Fairfield County Retired Teachers Association and a longtime member of social organizations such as the Women's Club of Danbury/ New Fairfield. Where she was known to play an intense hand of bridge. Carol volunteered her time with the Danbury Probation Department as well as the Danbury School District. She was proud to be a lifelong member of the Central Christian Church.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, William MacLenathen; her sister, Ruth Mae Mansfield Heiser; and her brother, Wilbur Ezra Mansfield, Jr. She was also predeceased by her lifelong friend, Doris Bushaw of Danbury.
Carol is survived by her loving family members: a niece, Donna J. Mansfield of Glastonbury, CT; and two nephews: Keith A. Mansfield of Spofford, NH and Scott D. Mansfield of Greenwich, CT.
A small, intimate drawing room service will be conducted at 12pm on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, Jan. 10, 2010 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in the memory of Mrs. Carol Mansfield MacLenathen to the ASPCA at 1 (800) 628-0028 as a "memorial gift" or to donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://alz.org/ct.
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020