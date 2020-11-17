Carol D. Stoppel
Carol Diane Stoppel, age 68, of Danbury, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She was born in York, PA, daughter of the late Doyle E. and Doris (Mowat) Stoppel. She lived most of her life in Danbury and was a 1969 graduate of Danbury High School. She attended UCONN, graduating in 1971 and worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Carmine Plumbing and Heating. She loved animals, plants, the color purple, was a member of the Mad Hatter Motorcycle Club and enjoyed watching both Women's and Men's UCONN Basketball.
Carol is survived by her brother: Robert J. Stoppel and his wife Kathleen; several cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
A Graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery, section 2, Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. There are no calling hours. Attendees are requested to meet directly at the cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, practice social distancing and wearing of a face mask is required.
The Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
.