Carol K. Zaccara

Carol K. Zaccara of New Milford, CT passed away at her home on March 3, 2019. She was 80 years old.

She was born in 1938 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, daughter of Frances and August Kohler. The family lived in Fairfield. She married Henry J. Zaccara (Hank) in 1960, and they were married for 56 years until his death in 2015.

Carol's family was her greatest joy. She found pleasure in being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carol hosted many family reunions and holiday gatherings at her homes in Brookfield Center and on Candlewood Lake, and later at her home in Merryall, New Milford, along with summer gatherings in the Adirondacks. She and Hank also had a passion for travel, and she visited many different countries throughout her lifetime.

Carol was a graduate of Lauralton Hall in Milford, and Southern Connecticut Teacher's College. She taught elementary school in Bridgeport. She and Hank opened Chuck's Steak House in Danbury in 1973, and she worked there for many years. Among other restaurant and hotel projects through the years, she and Hank also owned Bulls Bridge Inn in South Kent, which is now owned by her son Thomas. Several of her children were inspired to go into the restaurant business, and there are now five restaurants in the family.

For many years, Carol and Hank hosted and supported fundraising events to benefit local community service organizations, including the Danbury Red Cross and the Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut.

Carol and Hank had ten children and there are now 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth and her husband Robert Booth and their children Anna and Jackson; daughter Amy and her husband John Bannon and their children John, Drew, and Tadgh; son Thomas and his children Nathaniel, Benjamin, and Joseph; daughter Susan and her husband James Gerow and their children Morgan, Samuel, Maggie and William; Carolann Zaccara and her husband Jon Miller and children Daniel and Christopher; daughter Margaret and her wife Sarah Marchefka and their son Frances; daughter Katherine and her children Jack, Ava, Emma, Sean, and Sam; son James and his wife Cathy Whitely and their children Henry and August; and son Matthew and his wife Amy. She is also survived by her brother Paul, along with several great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends.

In addition to her husband, Carol was predeceased by her parents, her sister Linda Kohler, and her son Michael Zaccara.

Carol's family extends its most sincere thanks to the staff at Danbury and New Milford Hospitals, and Danbury Regional Hospice for the great care and kindness they shared.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.