Carole A. Modzelewski
Carole (Aberisk) Modzelewski, 77, of Danbury, CT passed away on April 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas P. Modzelewski.
Survivors include her children: TJ, Robin, and Kim; two sons-in-law, Tony Haddad and Mark Opotzner and four grandchildren; Chloe and Eliana Haddad and Ella and Aiden Opotzner.
A private graveside service will be conducted in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Carole's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. S., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020