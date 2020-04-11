The News-Times Obituaries
|
Carole A. Modzelewski
Carole (Aberisk) Modzelewski, 77, of Danbury, CT passed away on April 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas P. Modzelewski.
Survivors include her children: TJ, Robin, and Kim; two sons-in-law, Tony Haddad and Mark Opotzner and four grandchildren; Chloe and Eliana Haddad and Ella and Aiden Opotzner.
A private graveside service will be conducted in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Carole's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. S., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020
