Carole V. (Burdette) Fairchild

Carole V. (Burdette) Fairchild, 83, a longtime resident of Newtown and more recently of Roxbury, CT, passed away at Danbury Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Richard A. (Dick) Fairchild. They were happily married for more than 58 years.

Carole was born in Waterbury, CT then moved to Danbury, CT when she was a teenager. She attended Danbury High School, where she graduated from in 1952. She then attended the University of Connecticut where she earned her B.A. in English and History. In 1958 she took a job as an English teacher in the Bethel School System. She remained in the school system for over 35 years as an English teacher and then as head of the English Department.

In 1961 she married her husband Richard where they lived in Newtown, CT for over 30 years. In that time frame she received a master's degree from Western Connecticut University and a sixth year degree from Southern Connecticut University.

Mrs. Fairchild loved sports. In high school she was a cheerleader for both the football and basketball teams. While working as a teacher in the Bethel School Systems she was the cheer leading advisor for a number of years.

In 1975 both she and her husband started a business called Classic Shotguns Inc. where they bought and sold antique sporting items as well as antique firearms. The business still continues today by her husband.

Carole will be sadly missed by her husband Richard. As well as Richard's two brothers, George and his wife Karen of New Milford and Gordon and his wife Eleanor of New Milford and Richard's sister Rhona Peck of Southbury. Mrs. Fairchild is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and her two cousins, Patty O'Hara of Niskayuna, NY and Thomas O'Hara of Keller, Texas.

Services will be held privately by the family. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bethel, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the online at www.donate3.cancer.org or to your local animal welfare society.

To light a candle or leave a condolence in Carole's memory, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary