Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Hess

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carole Hess Obituary
Carole Ann Hess
Carole Ann Hess, age 62, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 after battling cancer. She was born in Wantagh, NY on March 20, 1957. She was a resident of Brookfield, CT and Danbury, CT before moving to Florida.
Carole is survived by her daughter Teri Asarito of Charlottesville, VA and Gregg Asarito of Danbury, CT, her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth, her father Richard, and sister Theresa. She will forever be in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Brookfield, CT on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 am.
Published in News Times on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.