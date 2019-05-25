|
|
Carole Ann Hess
Carole Ann Hess, age 62, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 after battling cancer. She was born in Wantagh, NY on March 20, 1957. She was a resident of Brookfield, CT and Danbury, CT before moving to Florida.
Carole is survived by her daughter Teri Asarito of Charlottesville, VA and Gregg Asarito of Danbury, CT, her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth, her father Richard, and sister Theresa. She will forever be in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Brookfield, CT on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 am.
Published in News Times on May 25, 2019