Carole Sandra Laverdure (Gyllensten), 81, of Brookfield, Connecticut passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loving family, on April 21, 2019 in Port Angeles, Washington. Carole was born on July 20, 1937 in Danbury, Connecticut, daughter to Margaret (Hancock) and Nils Gustave Gyllensten. When she was nine years old, her beloved brother Nils Gustave, Jr. was born. Carole graduated from Danbury High School in 1956, and went on to receive an Associate's Degree in Business from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1958. As a young adult, her family owned Gus's Park Diner on Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury. She worked at the diner where she met her soon-to-be husband Jacques (Jack) R. Laverdure. The two married on September 17, 1966 in Danbury. Together they moved to Brookfield, Connecticut, where they built their family home and raised two daughters, Claudette (Novella) and Jacqueline. Carole was a homemaker until 1981. During this time, she served as dedicated wife and mother, Girl Scout Leader, school field trip chaperone, birthday party planner and designated carpool mom for many years. From 1981 – 1992, the family owned and operated Dubl Twisters Ice Cream Store in Danbury.

In 1998, she became a grandmother, or "Ma", to Ashley Novella. Carole often said that becoming a grandmother was the greatest joy of her life. The two shared a very special bond that brought incredible happiness to Carole's life.

Carole was known for her thoughtful, supportive, loving, kind, and generous nature. She was an amazing mother and grandmother– always putting her daughters and granddaughter above herself. She loved her family immensely.

Despite many hardships she endured throughout life, including a childhood illness and physical challenges in her later years, she never complained or pitied herself. She made the best of her life. She spent as much time as she could with family and friends – hosting picnics, talking, laughing, playing cards - cherishing every moment. Her favorite pastime was watching television crime dramas – especially Law and Order, NCIS, Blue Bloods, and Perry Mason. On special occasions, she also enjoyed going to the casino with family and friends.

Carole is survived by her loving daughters, Claudette Novella and Jacqueline Laverdure; her granddaughter, Ashley Novella; son-in-law, Eric Schouten; brother, Nils Gyllensten; sisters-in-law, Sharon Gyllensten, Therese Richardson and Georgette Audette; as well as many loving nephews and nieces. She was especially close to her nephew Jean Morin and his wife Carol, her niece Dawn Pappinuau and her husband Roger, and her niece Janet Zerbarini and her husband Bob. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Laverdure; her parents, Margaret and Nils Gyllensten; her cousin Beverly Schirmer; her nephew, Nils Erik Gyllensten; brothers-in-law, Roma Laverdure and Louis Laverdure; sisters-in-law, Stephanette Potvin, Simone Lavallee, Cecile Bailargeon and Andrée Morin.To those who knew her, Carole will be remembered as the kindest, most caring and generous woman.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT, where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Wooster Cemetery in Danbury.

The Laverdure family would like to extend their appreciation to everyone who came by to show their love and support to Carole and her family. The family also offers gratitude to caring staff of Olympic Medical Home Health, Olympic Medical Lung Center, and Jamestown Family Medical Center for their support. Memorials may be made in Carole's name to Clallam County Fire District 3 Volunteer Association, 323 N Fifth Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382, or to .