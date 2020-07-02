Carolyn Arnold

Carolyn (Rojas) ArnoldCarolyn (Rojas) Arnold, 80, wife of Richard Arnold, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020, after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Rojas and Olga (Ericson) Rojas and was predeceased by her sister, Susan (Rojas) Ferguson.She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Danbury, CT in 1980, where she spent the rest of her life.She leaves behind her four sons and their wives, Glenn and Dawn, Craig and Sonia, Keith and Lisa, and Bryan and JoAnne; ten grandchildren, Kara, Garrett, Matt, Zach, Evan, Ryan, Julia, Stephen, Kaylee and Nathan and four great-grandchildren, John Paul, Michael, Mary Grace and William. The number of other people who called her "mom" or "grandma" is a living testament to the kind of person she was.She retired from Peoples Bank in Brookfield, CT and spent her retirement years enjoying time with her family and rooting for her beloved Mets, a lifelong passion of hers.Her family was the light of her life and she leaves behind a legacy of love, courage and compassion. We will miss her laugh, her sense of humor and her caring ways forever.Due to the current pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a service. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date when we can all gather as she would have wanted.