Carolyn M. Brady
Carolyn M. Brady of New Milford, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Danbury, CT on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the age of 73.
She was born January 30, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Kendzierska) Zuba. She graduated from Domenican Commercial High School in Queens, NY, then attended Hunter College. Carolyn was a longtime resident of Brookfield, CT before moving to New Milford, CT two years ago. She worked at Boehringer Ingelheim in Ridgefield for twenty five years, retiring in 2007. Carolyn loved to travel, spend time at the Jersey Shore, bowling, shopping, playing cards, dancing and most of all spending time with her family.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Robert Brady on October 18, 2015 after 46 years of marriage. She is survived by her son Keith, daughters Kerrie, and Jennifer and her husband Dave and grandchildren Madison and Jake. She was predeceased by brother Leonard Zuba.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, CT. The interment will be private. Calling hours will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in News Times on Sept. 13, 2019