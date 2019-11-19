|
Carolyn M. Roberti
Carolyn M. Roberti, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis at Filosa Nursing Home in Danbury, CT.
She was born on February 4, 1969 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ to Kathryn and Louis Roberti and is survived by her daughter Isabella K. Eischen, father Louis, brother Scott and his wife Linda, her nephews Joseph, Nicholas and Christopher, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her mother Kathryn (Piper) Roberti. She lived in Bogota, NJ, Ridgefield, Norwalk, and Wilton, CT. Carolyn grew up in Ridgefield where she enjoyed swimming and life guarding. She graduated Ridgefield High School 1987 where she ran track and played field hockey. After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Springfield College, she worked in the high-end retail business as a buyer, sales consultant, and manager. She was manager at Joan and David in Stamford and Westport, CT, and manager and buyer at Grossman's Shoes, Greenwich, CT. Carolyn's daughter, Isabella, was her shining star. She was very proud of the young woman she had become and the bright future she was working hard toward. She loved her nephews and was always happy to hear from them. Her close friends from Springfield College 3B always brightened her day and she loved her cats.
Carolyn was always a woman of great fashion sense and style as well as great strength fearlessly fighting through the debilitating effects of MS for almost thirty years. She never lost her unique sense of humor and her toughness, and love for people. The family is sincerely grateful for the Ridgefield VNA and especially the wonderful and compassionate team at Filosa Nursing Home who cared for Carolyn with the utmost dignity, purpose and love as she battled her disease. You are true angels! In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of your choice.
Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019