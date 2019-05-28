Carolyn Watkins

CAROLYN "CONNIE" (SMITH) WATKINS – born April 12, 1932 died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on May 16, 2019.

Connie Watkins was born in Hudson Falls, NY, graduated from Hudson Falls High School and attended Danbury State Teachers College (now known as Western CT State University) when her family moved to New Milford, CT. She met the love of her life, Randall Watkins, at a baseball game where he was playing. They were married on May 9, 1954 and settled in Sandy Hook, CT.

Connie worked at Fairfield Hills State Hospital and later at R.S. Watkins & Sons. She finished her working career at Beacon Reel Company alongside her husband.

Connie was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Newtown Country Club. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Sandy Hook (where she was the organist), a member of the Bridge Club, and a member of the Newtown United Methodist Church. Connie was a gifted knitter and created many beautiful pieces that will forever be heirlooms to those who received them. She had many good friends and delighted in their company. Connie was a funny, feisty, loving and strong-willed woman; she will be deeply missed by those who love her.

Connie was predeceased by Randall in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Watkins-Braziel of Sandy Hook, CT and her son Randall Watkins (and wife, Laura) of New Milford, CT; granddaughter Brandi Braziel, and grandsons Tyler Watkins and Ryan Watkins. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth (and wife, June) Smith and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends and her precious much-loved cats, Bo and Babe.

The family would also like to thank Connie's devoted caregivers Sheila, Maxine, and Delma who led by Connie's daughter Terri, took such great care of her over the last year and a half that she was homebound. They spent many hours playing cards and laughing together.

A Celebration of Connie's life will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Newtown United Methodist Church, 92 Church Hill Rd. Sandy Hook, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Connie's name to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org) Published in News Times on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary