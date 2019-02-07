|
|
Casimiro Francisco
Sep. 9, 1933 - Feb. 5, 2019
Casimiro Francisco, 85, passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family members.
He was the husband of the late Damiana de Jesus Martins Francisco. Casimiro is survived by his children, grandchildren and his family and friends.
Funeral services for Casimiro will be private per the request of his family.
To share fond memories and condolences, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019