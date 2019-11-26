|
|
Catherine Ann Muskus Vega
Catherine Ann Muskus Vega, age 83, of 3624 Kensington Street, Denver, NC formerly of Brookfield, CT died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 peacefully in her home with her children and her dog by her side.
Mrs. Vega was born on September 23, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Sroka Muskus. She was a retired receptionist.
Mrs. Vega is survived by two daughters, Kathy McKenzie and husband, Richard, Susie Tobin and husband, Kenneth; one son, Ron Vega and wife, Julie; and one sister, Virginia Manzi.
There are no services planned at this time for Mrs. Vega.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, 2422 County Club Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, NC is serving the Vega family.
Published in News Times on Nov. 27, 2019