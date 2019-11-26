The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Vega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Muskus Vega


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ann Muskus Vega Obituary
Catherine Ann Muskus Vega
Catherine Ann Muskus Vega, age 83, of 3624 Kensington Street, Denver, NC formerly of Brookfield, CT died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 peacefully in her home with her children and her dog by her side.
Mrs. Vega was born on September 23, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Sroka Muskus. She was a retired receptionist.
Mrs. Vega is survived by two daughters, Kathy McKenzie and husband, Richard, Susie Tobin and husband, Kenneth; one son, Ron Vega and wife, Julie; and one sister, Virginia Manzi.
There are no services planned at this time for Mrs. Vega.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, 2422 County Club Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, NC is serving the Vega family.
Published in News Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -