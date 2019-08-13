The News-Times Obituaries
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
New Milford, CT
Catherine Deross


1924 - 2019
Catherine Deross Obituary
Catherine M. Deross
Catherine M. Deross, Also known as "Big Nana" to her family of Sherman, CT, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in New Milford, CT, at the age of 95.
She was born May 26, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late George and Catherine (McQuirk) Saunders.
Mrs. Deross was predeceased by her husband Ralph E. Deross. She is survived by her daughters Donna Dixon (John), Linda O'Connell (Dan) and Dianne Choate (Michael), six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford. The interment will be private.
Contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Aug. 14, 2019
