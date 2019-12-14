|
Catherine Rose Gramling
Brookfield – Catherine Rose (Fratangelo) Gramling, of Brookfield, died peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Glen Hill Center in Danbury.
Catherine was born February 12, 1930 in Manhattan, only child of the late Anthony and Josephine (Golio) Fratangelo and was named after her paternal grandmother Catherine and her maternal grandmother Rose. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a native New Yorker and graduate of Christopher Columbus High School who never lost her Bronx accent and was very proud of her Italian Heritage. She enjoyed cooking, watching soap operas, and spending time vacationing at Misquamicut Beach, RI with her family. She shared wonderful memories of time spent with her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was also a lifelong Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow fan. She was a Brookfield resident for over 60 years, a parishioner of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield and later in her life worked as a food demonstrator at COSTCO.
Catherine is survived by her devoted children: Gary Gramling and his wife Lisa of Brookfield, Karen Miller and her husband Gregg of South Carolina, Denise Goldstein and her husband Michael of Brookfield; her loving grandchildren: Monica Rose Reynolds (Christopher), Meghan Catherine Scorza (Michael), Ryan, Tyler and Jared Goldstein, Andrew and Amanda Morelli; her precious great-grandchildren: Gavin Reynolds, Elizabeth Scorza and Connor Anthony Morelli-McDevitt.
Catherine's family would like to give special thanks to the Glen Hill Center staff.
Catherine's family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:30 at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Relatives and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in the Spring in Central Cemetery in Brookfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 15, 2019