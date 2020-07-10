Cathleen Olejniczak
January 17, 1961 - July 6, 2020 Cathleen "Cathy" Olejniczak, 59, formally of Danbury, CT died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and dementia. She was daughter of Joseph and Sophie Olejniczak of Danbury.
She graduated from St. Peter School and Danbury High School prior to moving to the Poughkeepsie, NY. She worked for several Financial, Insurance and Retail companies in the region. Cathy was a die-hard Yankees fan, enjoyed water parks, long drives in the country and the company of her friends.
She is survived by her longtime friend "Rob", three brothers, Joseph Olejniczak and wife Barbara, of New Milford, David Olejniczak and wife Wendy, of Danbury and Thomas Olejniczak and wife Jill, of New Milford; three sisters, Wanda Isbell, of Southbury, Christine Williamson and husband Alonzo of Tigard, Ore., Joanne Blanchard and husband Bruce, of New Milford; as well as 11 nieces and nephews, Jared, Krystyna, Robert, Susan, Katie, Jessica, David Jr., Deanna, Zosia, Amanda and Thomas. She was predeceased by her parents, and brother-in-law, Allan Isbell.
A private burial will be held at St. Peter cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation at https://www.alzdiscovery.org/donate
or mail to 57 W 57th St., Suite 904, New York, NY 10019.