Cathy Marie Drapeau
Cathy Marie Drapeau of Newtown died on July 14 after a lengthy battle with scleroderma. She was born on November 9, 1969 in Nashua NH. Cathy was a graduate of Bethel High School and New Hampshire College. Until the onset of her illness, she worked as a surgical technician at Danbury Hospital.
Cathy loved being near the ocean and enjoyed hiking and all outdoor activities. She was an outstanding photographer and writer. Her photos of the ocean, the sky, birds and animals were always so amazing to her family and friends.She is survived by her parents, William and Joan Drapeau of Durham NH, her sister, Cheryl Gazoli and her husband, Heli of Newtown, CT, her brother Stephen Drapeau of Clarkston, GA and his wife, Lora, their children, William and Annabel. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, who loved her dearly. Services at this time will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to www.scleroderma.org/donate
