Cathy Lou Ferreira
Cathy Lou (Simaleavich) Ferreira, age 72, of Danbury, CT passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Masonicare of Newtown.
She was born in Danbury, CT January 26, 1947, daughter of the late John and Helen (Holland) Simaleavich. She is survived by her children: Mark, Brian, Kimberly Ferreira and Michelle Ellis. Daughter-in-law Victoria and grandkids Logan, Jonathan, Alana, Cody and Taylor, younger brother Jeff Simaleavich.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with a memorial service to be held at 4:30 PM.
Published in News Times on May 30, 2019