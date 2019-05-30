The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:30 PM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
Cathy Lou Ferreira


Cathy Lou Ferreira Obituary
Cathy Lou Ferreira
Cathy Lou (Simaleavich) Ferreira, age 72, of Danbury, CT passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Masonicare of Newtown.
She was born in Danbury, CT January 26, 1947, daughter of the late John and Helen (Holland) Simaleavich. She is survived by her children: Mark, Brian, Kimberly Ferreira and Michelle Ellis. Daughter-in-law Victoria and grandkids Logan, Jonathan, Alana, Cody and Taylor, younger brother Jeff Simaleavich.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with a memorial service to be held at 4:30 PM.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on May 30, 2019
