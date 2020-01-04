The News-Times Obituaries
Cecelia M. Louis Obituary
Cecelia M. Louis
Cecelia M. (Zito) Louis, 83, of Danbury, wife of Henry G. "Omoo" Louis, died on Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at the Candlewood Valley Health Care Center, New Milford, CT. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony's Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony's Maronite Church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Jan. 5, 2020
