Cecelia M. Louis
Cecelia M. (Zito) Louis, 83, of Danbury, wife of Henry G. "Omoo" Louis, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, New Milford.
Affectionately known as "Ceil", she was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Donato and Concetta (Sapanaro) Zito.
A resident of Danbury since 1953 coming from Brooklyn, Ceil was a legal secretary and later the assistant of the Pediatric Chairman of Danbury Hospital, Dr. Jack Fong. An active member of St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church of Danbury, she was a member of the Ladies Guild and a member of Cursillo. She devoted her life to her family and especially loved traveling and making memories with her granddaughters. She will be sorely missed.
In addition to her husband of sixty-three years, she is survived by a son, Henry G. "Hank" Louis Jr. and his wife, Debbie Metzger of Rochester, NY; a daughter, Donna Marie Hart and her husband, Guy W. Hart of Danbury; two sisters, Andrea Berger of North Carolina and Michele DeMunda and her husband, Frank Sr. DeMunda of Danbury; two granddaughters, Emily Hart and her husband, David Bournas-Ney and Sarah Hart and several nieces and nephews.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ceil's memory may be made to the Resident's Fund, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 30 Park Lane East, New Milford, CT 06776.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Jan. 7, 2020