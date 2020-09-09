1/
Celestine Denys
Celestine Denys
Feb 20, 1919 – Aug 26, 2020. Celestine Denys of New Milford, CT passed away at Danbury Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Beysacc, France the daughter of the late Pierre and Marie Denys. She was predeceased by her five sisters and is survived by many nieces and nephews in France. She came to U.S. in 1955 and worked at various French restaurants in NYC lastly at the Fleur de Lys. Celestine also enjoyed gardening, knitting and needlepoint and will always remembered for her laughter, independence, and love of life.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes, 3 Old Town Park Road, New Milford, CT.

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
