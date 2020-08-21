1/
Chad Woodruff
Chad Edward Woodruff
Chad Edward Woodruff, 40, passed away on April 25, 2020. Chad was a kind, loving, and funny person that will be dearly missed. Chad is survived by his beloved daughter Madison, mother Gwen, and two sisters Carley and Ashley.
A Graveside Service is to be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11 a.m. at Wooster Cemetery (20 Ellsworth Ave., Danbury, CT 06810). All are welcome, please follow proper social distancing guidelines.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com


Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
