Charleen S. Swanson
Swanson, Charleen S. (Steck) of Canton, MA formerly of Newtown, CT passed away March 20th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William M. Swanson. Loving mother of W. Jon Swanson of Charlestown, MA and Kirsten M. Fitzgerald and her husband Brian of Canton, MA. Proud grandmother of Kyle J. and Carly A. Fitzgerald. Sister of Donna Metcalf of FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid 19 Health Department Directives a private graveside service will be held at Canton Corner Cemetery Tuesday at noon. A memorial Mass for family and friends to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later date in the spring. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 23, 2020