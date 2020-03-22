|
|
Charles B. Herrick
Mr. Charles B. "Chick" Herrick, 81, entered into the gates of heaven at Yale New Haven Hospital on March 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara Gail (Quirk) Herrick.
Chick was born in Bellows Fall, VT on December 27, 1938, a son of the late Charles Eugene and Gladys (Hogan) Herrick. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was a graduate of the Plymouth State College in New Hampshire, earning his BA in Education. Chick worked at Brookfield High School for over 35 years until his retirement. He was a teacher, coach, mentor and special friend to hundreds of good people coming from many walks of life. He was known to connect deeply with people, even if you just recently met him. You always left feeling you just made a lifelong friend. Nothing surpassed his love and generosity for his family. Chick loved Christmas time and will be remembered for his "I believe" hats he wore during the season. He enjoyed all sports, enjoying a round of golf well into his 70's, especially a recent 9-hole Father's Day round with three generations of Herrick's. He was an avid Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox fan, watching almost every game on NESN.
He leaves behind his son, Kevin Herrick and his wife, Karen, of Glastonbury, CT, and their two children, Kamryn and Kason. He'll be missed by his Mississippi family led by his son, Richard "Skip" Perkett, of Pass Christian, MS, three grandchildren, Rebecca, Wendy and her husband, Donnie, and Robyn and her husband, Doug, along with five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Alysha, Garrett and Chella, his brother, Michael "Mickey" Herrick and his wife, Kathy, of Albany, NY, and his five loving nephews, Michael, David, Shaun, Daniel and Brendan Herrick.
Arrangements: Chick's funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury has been entrusted with his services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Chick's name to:
North Shore Animal League America
25 Davis Avenue
Port Washington, NY 11050
For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 23, 2020