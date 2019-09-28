|
Charles E. Casey
New Fairfield – Charles E. Casey, 83, passed away on September 27, 2019 at his home in New Fairfield, CT after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Rita (Natale) Casey.
Charlie was born on March 24, 1936 in Danbury, CT to Francis and Nellie (Baldwin) Casey. He grew up in Ridgefield and attended school there. Charlie was a self-taught auto mechanic who worked during his career at Danbury Ford, John's Automotive and Colonial Ford. He enjoyed his 1933 Ford coupe and was well known at Marcus Dairy and the Sycamore on cruise nights.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Carol Mitchell of Bethel, CT, three adult children, Linda O'Connell of Georgia, Christopher Casey of New Fairfield and Kevin Casey and his wife Jennifer (Phillips) Casey of New Milford as well as two grandsons, David and Trevor. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Casey, Richard Casey, Betty (Casey) Clark and Kathleen Casey.
Charlie's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 70 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 29, 2019