The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Centrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Centrella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Centrella Obituary
Charles Centrella
Charles A. Centrella, Jr., 74, husband of Ellen (Williamson) Centrella, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born February 23, 1945 in the Bronx, NY son of the late Charles A. Centrella, Sr. and Prudence (Geraci) Centrella. Charles lived most of his life in the Bronx and in Danbury, CT, having lived the past six years in Naugatuck. Charles retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 36 years as a postman and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
National Guard Reserves. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughters, Lisa Druckreier (Michael), Deborah Centrella (Late John Lopez) and Michelle Ruscoe (Patrick); his grandchildren, Erika, Amber, Laura, Melanie, Brianna, Patrick, Jr., and Faith; his great-grandchildren, Jason, Jr., Bianca, Grace, Aaron, Addison, Izabella and Kayleigh; his sister, Julie Viola (Peter) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. Calling hours are Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and to honor Charles's memory, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -