Charles Centrella
Charles A. Centrella, Jr., 74, husband of Ellen (Williamson) Centrella, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born February 23, 1945 in the Bronx, NY son of the late Charles A. Centrella, Sr. and Prudence (Geraci) Centrella. Charles lived most of his life in the Bronx and in Danbury, CT, having lived the past six years in Naugatuck. Charles retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 36 years as a postman and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
National Guard Reserves. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughters, Lisa Druckreier (Michael), Deborah Centrella (Late John Lopez) and Michelle Ruscoe (Patrick); his grandchildren, Erika, Amber, Laura, Melanie, Brianna, Patrick, Jr., and Faith; his great-grandchildren, Jason, Jr., Bianca, Grace, Aaron, Addison, Izabella and Kayleigh; his sister, Julie Viola (Peter) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. Calling hours are Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and to honor Charles's memory, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020