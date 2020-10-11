1/1
Charles DeCosa
Charles A. DeCosa
Charles A. DeCosa of New Milford, CT, passed away at home with his family at his side Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born January 22, 1929 in New Rochelle, NY, son of the late Anthony and Mary (Colozzo) DeCosa. Charles served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He moved from Bedford Hills, NY to New Milford in 1976. He was a self-employed Journeyman Metal Worker for 45 years, retiring in 1991. Charles was a lifetime member and fabricator for the CT Antique Machinery Assoc., International Sheet Metals Workers Assoc., Informal Gaylordsville Men's "Breakfast Club" and involved with the Merwinsville Hotel Restoration. Charles is survived by his wife of 48 years, Josephine (Matts) DeCosa; sons Steven DeCosa (Joan), Charles A DeCosa Jr. (Donna), Wayne A. DeCosa (Bobbie); daughter Beth Phelps (Bryan); brother Daniel M. DeCosa; grandchildren Alexis and Alyson DeCosa, Roxanne Gleason (Dustin) and Grace Phelps; and great-grandson Seven Gleason. He was predeceased by his son John J. Haran, and sister Helen Moran. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, followed by the interment in St. Francis Cemetery in Mt. Kisco, NY. Those attending are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol. Contributions in Charles's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
