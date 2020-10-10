Charles F. Bovaird Jr.
Charles Bovaird Jr., 87, passed away in his home on October 8, 2020 with his loving wife of 64 years by his side. The memory of his life will forever be cherished by his wife Marie; children Bob Bovaird (wife Peggy), Janet Zamary (husband Jack), Nancy Nanavaty (husband Alan); beloved grandchildren Shannon Hansen (wife Megan), Stephanie Zamary, Kali Nanavaty, Tim Bovaird, Connor Nanavaty; and all who loved him.
The son of Charles Sr. and Marie Bovaird, Charles Jr. was born in Woburn, MA on November 2, 1932. He was the oldest of seven children and raised in West Roxbury, MA. Charles graduated from Boston College and later joined the United States Army. After his service, he married the love of his life Marie, earned a master's degree from SUNY Binghamton, and had a rewarding 35-year career at IBM.
Upon retiring, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, reading, volunteering with Danbury Area Computer Society, playing the organ, and participating in church activities. He will forever be remembered for educating his family and friends about mathematics and the history of computing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Danbury, CT on Monday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. Charles will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m.
In remembrance of Charles' life, charitable donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.
To leave a message of hope and remembrance, or for further information please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
