1/1
Charles F. Bovaird Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles F. Bovaird Jr.
Charles Bovaird Jr., 87, passed away in his home on October 8, 2020 with his loving wife of 64 years by his side. The memory of his life will forever be cherished by his wife Marie; children Bob Bovaird (wife Peggy), Janet Zamary (husband Jack), Nancy Nanavaty (husband Alan); beloved grandchildren Shannon Hansen (wife Megan), Stephanie Zamary, Kali Nanavaty, Tim Bovaird, Connor Nanavaty; and all who loved him.
The son of Charles Sr. and Marie Bovaird, Charles Jr. was born in Woburn, MA on November 2, 1932. He was the oldest of seven children and raised in West Roxbury, MA. Charles graduated from Boston College and later joined the United States Army. After his service, he married the love of his life Marie, earned a master's degree from SUNY Binghamton, and had a rewarding 35-year career at IBM.
Upon retiring, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, reading, volunteering with Danbury Area Computer Society, playing the organ, and participating in church activities. He will forever be remembered for educating his family and friends about mathematics and the history of computing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Danbury, CT on Monday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. Charles will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m.
In remembrance of Charles' life, charitable donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.
To leave a message of hope and remembrance, or for further information please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved