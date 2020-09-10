Charles Hough

Charles Courtenay Hough
March 10, 1954-September 6, 2020 Charles Courtenay Hough of Stamford, CT passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 10, 1954 in Savannah, GA to Harriet Tew and James Thomas Hough, both predeceased. He is survived by his loving spouse Lorraine James of Stamford, CT with whom he recently celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary. He is also survived by siblings, James Hough of New Milford, CT, Mary Ann Hough of Bloomfield, CT, and Michael Hough of Savannah, GA. His son from a previous marriage David Hough of Wilton, CT, spouse Jennifer, grandchildren Tyler, Natalie, Ryan and Patrice Hough, the mother of his son. Step-daughter Kristi James and granddaughter Dariel Akins, who Courtenay helped raise. Cousins: Carl, Allison and Courtenay Espy of Halifax, VA , Atlanta, GA and Savannah, GA. James, David, Paul and Betsy McCracken. Nieces: Cassandra of Bethel, CT, Caroline of Newtown, CT, Colleen of Danbury, CT and Marisa Yanak of Danbury, CT.
Courtenay graduated from Newtown High School in 1972, where he was a 2-time All State football player (#88). He went on to play wide receiver at Lafayette College where he led the team in receptions in 1975 with 33. He also set a then school record with an 84 yard touchdown reception. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Following college, he was an active member of the Libertarian Party for over 40 years and was involved in various Presidential campaigns in the 70's and 80's. In addition, he founded the Stamford Libertarian Town Committee and was Chairman for over a decade. He also worked for many years at Lorad Medical Systems in Danbury, CT.
He had fond childhood memories of summers in Myrtle Beach with cousins at "Kitty Hawk" playing kick the can and ping pong. He was an avid fan of 60's and 70's rock music, political history, football and baseball including the Georgia Bulldogs and his beloved Cleveland Indians. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with Lorraine's family and at his grandchildren's youth football games in Wilton.
A Celebration of Courtenay's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers and the current pandemic, donations can be made in Courtenay's honor to the Connecticut Food Bank at www.ctfoodbank.org