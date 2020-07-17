Charles J. Troccolo, Jr.Charles Joseph Troccolo Jr., age 79, went to be with the Lord peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida on Monday, July 6, 2020 with his devoted wife by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Danbury, CT.Charles is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Johnson Troccolo for over 30 years and by his mother, Mary Catherine Troccolo of Bethel, CT. He was the son of the late Charles Joseph Troccolo, Sr. His children: Lori Ann Fortuna (David) of Stafford Springs, CT and Jeffrey Troccolo (Kelley) of Danbury, CT. He is survived by two beautiful grandchildren, Justice Ann Fortuna and Kile Joseph Fortuna. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Frances Tilford (Jimmy), of Oklahoma City, OK and their two daughters Kimberly Tilford Williams (Kevin) and Jennifer Tilford Falter (Justin).He loved spending time with many cousins including Dominic A. Setaro, Jr. (Carol) of Leesburg, Florida whom he loved like a brother. He had many sisters & brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and loved them all dearly.He looked forward to spending time in Tennessee and enjoyed the closeness with his wife's family. He attended St. Joseph's Parochial School & Danbury High School. He loved entertaining family, friends, and customers at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, CT and Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. He enjoyed time spent with family & friends attending golf events, basketball & football games.He was always a tireless worker starting a company at a young age which he founded in 1963. He spent a lifetime becoming an expert in Commercial Janitorial Cleaning and Supplies (Custom Care Building Services and Allstar Cleaning Supply). He loved performing demos and teaching others proper techniques. He was happy to see employees grow and sponsored many with their citizenship.Charles was well known for his generosity, warm personality and his sense of humor. He will be truly missed. He attended St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Service and celebration of his life will be held at a future date.