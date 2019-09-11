Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McGlynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McGlynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles McGlynn Obituary
Charles L. McGlynn
Charles L. McGlynn of Brookfield, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, September 8th. He was born in Gratiot, Wisconsin to John and Fernelli (Lincicum) McGlynn. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He leaves behind his loving family. Arrangements are private per his request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, where he was cared for with deep compassion and respect. His family will be forever grateful to the entire staff.
Published in News Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.