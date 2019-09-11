|
|
Charles L. McGlynn
Charles L. McGlynn of Brookfield, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, September 8th. He was born in Gratiot, Wisconsin to John and Fernelli (Lincicum) McGlynn. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He leaves behind his loving family. Arrangements are private per his request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, where he was cared for with deep compassion and respect. His family will be forever grateful to the entire staff.
Published in News Times on Sept. 12, 2019