Charles Steck III
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Steck, III
Charles "Charlie" Albert Steck, III, age 86 of Bethel, CT died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of the late Rose (Showah) Steck.
He was born in Bethel, CT August 26, 1933, son of the late Charles A. Steck, Jr. and Dorothy (Denninger) Steck. Charlie loved the outdoors. He owned and operated Steck Nursery until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement, he served two terms as First Selectmen of Bethel. He loved his town and wanted the best for it's residents. He was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown and volunteered much of his time. Charlie was a member of the Bethel Lions Club and Masons. He will be most remembered for his generosity. Charlie would give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar. He was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Charlie is survived by his daughter: Rachel Gross and her husband Douglas of Bethel; granddaughters: Renae & Samantha Gross; brother Gordon Steck & sister Joyce Ferris; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Shirley Baldwin.
A private graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or a charity of one's choosing.
Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved