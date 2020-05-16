Charles A. Steck, III
Charles "Charlie" Albert Steck, III, age 86 of Bethel, CT died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of the late Rose (Showah) Steck.
He was born in Bethel, CT August 26, 1933, son of the late Charles A. Steck, Jr. and Dorothy (Denninger) Steck. Charlie loved the outdoors. He owned and operated Steck Nursery until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement, he served two terms as First Selectmen of Bethel. He loved his town and wanted the best for it's residents. He was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown and volunteered much of his time. Charlie was a member of the Bethel Lions Club and Masons. He will be most remembered for his generosity. Charlie would give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar. He was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Charlie is survived by his daughter: Rachel Gross and her husband Douglas of Bethel; granddaughters: Renae & Samantha Gross; brother Gordon Steck & sister Joyce Ferris; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Shirley Baldwin.
A private graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or a charity of one's choosing.
Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.