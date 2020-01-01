|
Charles J. Tribodeau
THIBODEAU, Charles J., "Tibby," age 80, of Brooksville, FL is now at peace with the Lord on December 26, 2019. Born in St. Francis, Maine, he came to the area 38 years ago from New Milford, Connecticut where he resided for 20 years. He served with the U.S. Army in Korea and was a parishioner at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Preceded in passing by parents, Henry and Omerille Thibodeau and brother, Robert Pelletier, he is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years: Faye (Travaglin) Thibodeau; daughter: Tracey Serebin and her son, Zachary of Tampa, FL; son: LtCol Trevor Thibodeau (USMC) and his wife, Natasha of Mandeville, LA and their four sons, Matthew, Tristan, Everett and Henry; daughter: Dr. Tricia Hale and her son, Wyatt of Valdosta, GA; sisters: Nina Jandreau of Sorrento, FL; Aline Gardner of Mount Plymouth, FL; Loumay (Larry) Avallone of Brookfield, CT; Carmen (Allen) Pinette of Granby, CT; Annette Golembeski of New Milford, CT; Barbara (Richard) Andersen of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Inurnment with military honors will follow at 1:00pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice Care Center, 12242 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613.
