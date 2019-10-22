|
|
Charles Anthony Wilson
Charles. Charlie. Chuck. BC. Butthead. We all had many names for this brilliant man.
Charles was the kind of person whose humorous and warming personality could lift anyone out of the gloomiest of moods. His comedic ways never failed to remind us that it takes more energy to fret than it does to smile or to crack a joke. His liveliness and his smile were simply contagious.
Charles was a man of many passions. Between competing in wrestling competitions during his younger years to writing and recording raps, most people in the Danbury community have felt the sense of ambition that he radiated. In the midst of battling his personal demons, many found comfort in knowing that he would never judge them for theirs.
Surviving is Tammy Lacey (his mother) and Shonequa Wilson (his sister), along with other members of his immediate family - while Charles has joined Charles E. Lacey (his father) and Shontaya Wilson (his other sister) in the spiritual realm where they can all roam peacefully together.
We'll be holding a joyous celebration to honor Charles's life at The Fellowship Center (15 Great Pasture Rd., Danbury, CT) on Sunday, October 27th from 2-5 p.m. Bring the smiles, bring the positive memories, and the joy that came with knowing Charles.
Non-mourning attire, please.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements
Published in News Times on Oct. 23, 2019