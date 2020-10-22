1/1
Charlotte Bazydola
Charlotte Isabell Bazydola
Charlotte Isabell (Batterson) Bazydola, 83, of Ridgefield passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Bazydola.
Charlotte was born November 17, 1936 to the late Charles and Isabell (Burns) Batterson; the youngest of 3 children; her siblings were Charles "Bud" Batterson and Eleanor Batterson.
She grew up on Ardmore Road near Binney Park where she enjoyed playing at the park with her furry friend, Brucie. Her family was forced to move in 1950's, due to Interstate 95 being built, settling in the beautiful Scalzi Park area of Stamford. Charlotte and Tony met at an American Legion dance, became engaged and bought property in the Mianus River area of Greenwich where she raised the family while Tony worked as a Home Builder. She made sure all the neighborhood kids were well fed as well as her own while they frolicked in the backyard.
After their children had grown, Charlotte and Tony moved to Ridgefield in 1993 and became members of St. Mary's Church. Charlotte always enjoyed dabbling in artistic hobbies and creating lovable folk art Santa figurines for the church fairs. Later she joined Founder's Hall and participated in many painting classes. She has left over a dozen paintings that her family will cherish, especially the paintings of her grandchildren. She made many new friends as well in Ridgefield, especially Dorothy Freer and family, Vivian, Irene and Mark. Her daughter Lorraine would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her partner, Charlie Alaimo for taking mom to her appointments in town affectionately saying he was "driving Mrs. Charlotte" which she found amusing. Charlotte will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Diane C. Birney of Hopewell Junction, NY; Lorraine F. Bazydola of Norwalk; Anthony C. Bazydola of Norwalk and James E. Bazydola of San Francisco, CA. In addition, Mrs. Bazydola is survived by 4 grandchildren: Glenn D. Scofield, Charles R. Birney, Christine I. Busardo and Michelle R. Busardo.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield. Social distancing and facial coverings are required for those in attendance at the graveside service. There will be no calling hours; a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.



Published in The Ridgefield Press & Danbury News Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
