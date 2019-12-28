|
|
Charlotte A. Olson
March 6, 1939 - Dec 27, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that Charlotte Ann (Mitchell) Olson passed peacefully away at Western Rehab Care Center in Danbury, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 6, 1939, daughter of the late Clarence and Bessie (Godfrey) Mitchell. She was the cherished wife of the late Oliver J. Olson, Jr.
Charlotte was a homemaker who was devoted to raising her three sons. She enjoyed gardening, and always made delicious Sunday afternoon meals for her family. She also enjoyed going to Foxwoods Casino.
She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Jeffrey Olson and Brian Olson and his wife, Alicia; her grandchildren, Brian, Jr., Nicole and her husband, Jacob, Jade, Jordin and her husband, Chad, and Jerica; her great grandchildren, Natalie, Juliana, Angel, Rylee and Autumn. She is also survived by her sister, Kathi Hill and her husband, John; her sister-in-law, Maria; and brother-in-law, Michael.
She was predeceased by her son, Robert Olson; and her siblings, Janet, Betty, Dotsy, Clarence, Billy, Robert and Richard.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial in Wooster Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Western Rehab, Regional Hospice, and the Palliative Care team at Danbury Hospital for their loving care of Charlotte.
To leave a condolence please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019