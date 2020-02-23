|
Charlotte Ann Smalley Piskura
The much loved, Charlotte (Cookie) Ann Smalley Piskura of Washington, CT died February 19, 2020 after a courageous and brave battle at home surrounded by her family from dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. Charlotte was born July 28, 1945 in Danbury, CT, to the late Charles and Genevieve (Harrison) Smalley. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 57 years, Albert J. Piskura Jr.; and her children, Bonnie Murray (Mark) of Roxbury CT, Wendy Piskura (Jim), of Chandler, AZ, and A.J. Piskura of Washington, CT; six grandchildren, Rachel, David, Wesley (Jay), and Erik Murray (Mirriah), and Henry and Anna Eischen; and great-granddaughter, Fiona Steinnagel. Charlotte was a realtor and appraiser and worked in several offices in the New Milford area, including Realtech, Remax, DeVoe, Settlers & Traders, and Barksdale Realty for over 30 years. Charlotte was loving and loyal to her family and friends devoting her life to providing care, comfort and love to those closest to her by putting everyone's needs before her own. Charlotte was a woman full of life, energy, and always on the move loving to travel locally and abroad. Her favorite trips were sailing in the Caribbean with her husband Al, brother Bill Smalley and his wife PJ, driving across the country with her sister, Barbara Schoen, taking a road trip down South with her sister-in-law, Elaine Tilford, and going to Paris with friends. Charlotte was a thrill seeker and loved the adventure of these trips especially sailing into a storm in the Caribbean. Charlotte always had a smile on her face, an infectious laugh and an ability to give nearly any situation comedic value. Charlotte was a constant at her kids' and grandkids' sporting events, and she loved to take her grandchildren on spontaneous adventures to anyplace she felt would be great fun. Always looking for a reason to dance, Charlotte took Jazzercise, belly dancing and then Zumba classes and notably was the first and last person on a dance floor at any event. She enjoyed running with her daughters and ran in the local road races well into her 60's. Throughout her life she was an avid photographer starting with her Brownie camera in 1957 and ending with her iPhone. She was curious and interested in people and engaged in the natural world; when you spoke with her you knew she was listening with her heart. Charlotte was a dedicated mother treasuring her children and she embraced being a Mama and great-Mama to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She had a spirited personality and always made people laugh and made friends wherever she went. People have told us "your mom is like an angel." Charlotte will be missed greatly. We all are grateful to have had Charlotte in our lives and hold memories of her close to our hearts.
Funeral services are Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Brookfield Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: New Milford VNA.
Published in News Times on Feb. 25, 2020