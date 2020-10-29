1/
Chloe Studwell
1924 - 2020
Chloe Studwell, age 96, of Hennis Care Center at Dover, Ohio and formerly of Brookfield, Connecticut died Monday, October 26, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on October 25, 1924, Chloe was a daughter of the late Dr. Victor B. and Cenary (Earnest) Studwell.
Following her graduation from Parkersburg High School, Chloe furthered her education with Shephard College in Shepherdstown, West Virginia where she received a Bachelor in Business Administration. For more than 30 years, she was the Administrative Assistant to the President of University of Bridgeport at Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Chloe was a longtime member of the Congregational Church of Brookfield and enjoyed playing Bridge, listening to music, sewing, and gardening.
She is survived by a niece, Louise (Ken) Hicks of New Philadelphia; two great-nieces, Karen Hurd of Virginia and Leslie Studwell of Florida and two great-nephews, David (Vannesa) Rose of Virginia and Derek Rose of Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, Chloe was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Studwell and a sister, Myrtle Bethos as well as a nephew, Victor Studwell.
In keeping with Chloe's wishes, private services will be held with cremation to take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Burial will take place in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery at Brookfield, Connecticut at a later date.
Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chloe by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
