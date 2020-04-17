|
|
Choon Hwan Kim
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Choon Hwan Kim, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 94. At the time of his death, Choon was a resident at the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center long-term care facility. Born on August 27, 1925 in North Korea, Choon escaped the Communist occupation during the Korean War to go to South Korea. There he married Soon Kil Park and began to practice veterinary medicine. In 1978 Choon and Soon relocated to the United States and were later joined by their three adult children. Choon worked as a quality inspector at General DataComm until his retirement in 1999.
Choon is survived by his wife Soon Kil Kim of Newtown Connecticut, Sung Moon Kim and his wife Chung Sook of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and their children Christopher, Christina and Alex; Sung Ok Kim Goral and her husband David of Brookfield, Connecticut, and their son Matthew; and Sung Sil Pringle and her husband Michael of New Milford, Connecticut, their son Michael Jr., and daughter Hanna.
Choon always lived his life with dignity. He faced many challenges living though wartime, starting a new life in multiple countries, and giving up a career, but he did so for freedom and the love of his family.
Private services will be held with the family members.
Published in News Times on Apr. 18, 2020