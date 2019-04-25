Christina E. ( Paulsen) Posca

Christina E. Posca (Paulsen) of Danbury, CT, died unexpectedly with her family by her side on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was 47. Christina was born in Townsend, Montana to the parents of the late James M. Paulsen of Montana and Tilly Paulsen (Fromme') of DenHaag, NL on November 5, 1971. Christina Graduated from New Milford High school in 1989, received an Associate degree in Applied Science from Gibbs College in 1997, and a degree of Bachelor of Science (cum Laude) in 2008 from Albertus Magnus College, New Haven CT. She recently was enrolled in the Nursing program at Mt. Saint Mary's college in NY. She was married to Robert Posca (2007) and lived in Danbury, CT with their two children Sarah Eriksson age 20, and Ryan James Posca age 9. She is survived by her mother Tilly, brother James Paulsen both from Danbury. Aunts Ineke Benson of Richmond VA, Marlou Fromme' and Gemma Prissen-Fromme' and uncle Theo Fromme' (deceased) all of the Netherlands.

She worked as a specialist in the Technical Product Information department at Boehringer Ingelhiem Pharmaceuticals since 2004. Besides being a loving wife, mother, and daughter, Christina was full of life and loved to help others in volunteering. Most recently taking on active roles in the Civil Air Patrol of CT as a 1st LT Senior member in charge of character development and deputy commander of cadets of the 399th composite squadron in Danbury, CT. She also spent time as Troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 4641 in Naugatuck, CT. Calling hours are set for Sunday April 28, 2019 at Green Funeral home Main St., Danbury, CT from 2-5 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 46 Stone St., Danbury, CT on Monday, April 29th at 10:30a.m. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to the following:

Civil air Patrol 399th composite squadron in Danbury, CT.

St. Peter's school Home school Association, 98 Main St., Danbury, CT

Local Chapter. To sign a book of remembrance, please visit www.the greenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary