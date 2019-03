Christine "Tootsie" A. Ross

Christine "Tootsie" A. Ross, 83, of Danbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019, at Savannah Memorial Hospital in Georgia. Born on January 31, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Newton and Evelyn Barbieri. Growing up in Bethel, CT, Christine graduated Bethel High School and was a lifelong member of the Greater Danbury community.

Christine worked for Danbury School Lunch at Roger's Park Middle School for 15 years until her retirement in 2014. Christine had an ability to touch the souls of all she met with an unfaltering passion for giving and caring. This selfless service extended to not only friends and family, but also the students she watched grow year after year.

Christine was a lifelong member of Saint Mary's Church in Bethel. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother. Christine cherished the time she would spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A lover of animals (especially cats), QVC, and sweets, she always tried to make the best of every situation regardless of the circumstances. If anyone needed a pick-me-up, smile, hug, laugh or meal she was always there to help.

Besides her parents, Christine was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Michael "Mickey" Ross, brother, Robert Newton, and sister, Anita "Joyce" Andrews.

Christine is survived by her daughter and two sons: Michael F. Jr., of Whittier, CA. Cathleen A. Diaz and her husband, Rey, of Guyton, GA. Stephen A. Ross and his wife, Jill, of New Milford. Her six grandchildren: Jackie Ross, Jason Champagne, Michael Champagne and his wife, Melissa, Joseph Champagne, Brittany Ross and Chelsea Ross. Her four great-grandchildren: Aiden, Owen, Macie and Olive. Brother in-law: Frank C. Ross Jr. Sister in-law: Rose Marie Ross, Rita Finaldi and Betty-Jane Ross. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Savannah Memorial Hospital for the service and care during Christine's final days.

In keeping with her wishes, funeral services and cremation will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service is being planned for the Spring during her favorite season.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Christine's name to Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS), 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801.

Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, GA was in charge of all arrangements.