Christine Gallo Stewart, 90, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Langdale Hospice House following a period of declining health. She was born on June 17, 1930 in Danbury, Connecticut to the late Pasquale and Karngle Gillotti Gallo. She was a retired LPN with South Georgia Medical Center and worked on 3 West. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and had been a very active member. Mrs. Stewart loved growing roses, was an avid reader, enjoyed family get-togethers, cooking, and word search puzzles. She was also very active in her children's early lives traveling with them on marching band trips, working concession stands, and generally just being there for any school or personal event that took place. "She was a good Mom and well loved by all".
Mrs. Stewart is survived by a son, Francis Stewart of Melbourne, Florida; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Victoria Giddens, Ellen and Tim Golden, and Donna and John Dalton all of Valdosta; grandchildren and their spouses, Francis Michael Stewart and Savannah Stewart both of Melbourne, Florida, Rebecca and Ryan Townson of Powder Springs, Georgia, Jason Giddens and his fiancé, Cassie Taylor both of Thomasville, Georgia, Justin Giddens and Windy Giddens both of Valdosta, Seth Golden of Macon, Jack and Abigail Dalton of Toledo, Ohio, Stewart Dalton and J.D. Dalton both of Valdosta; four great-grandchildren, Paris Giddens, JoeMack Townson, Max Dalton, and Maggie Dalton; her brother, Patsy Gallo of Hornell, New York; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three great-granddaughters, Mary-Alice, Madison-Joe and Bexley-Anne Townson, and eleven brothers and sisters and a son-in-law, Joe Mack Giddens, and Joseph Stewart the father of her children.
A private family graveside service for Christine Gallo Stewart will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com
