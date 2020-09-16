1/1
Christine Gallo Stewart
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Gallo Stewart
June 17, 1930 - Sept 13, 2020
Christine Gallo Stewart, 90, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Langdale Hospice House following a period of declining health. She was born on June 17, 1930 in Danbury, Connecticut to the late Pasquale and Karngle Gillotti Gallo. She was a retired LPN with South Georgia Medical Center and worked on 3 West. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and had been a very active member. Mrs. Stewart loved growing roses, was an avid reader, enjoyed family get-togethers, cooking, and word search puzzles. She was also very active in her children's early lives traveling with them on marching band trips, working concession stands, and generally just being there for any school or personal event that took place. "She was a good Mom and well loved by all".
Mrs. Stewart is survived by a son, Francis Stewart of Melbourne, Florida; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Victoria Giddens, Ellen and Tim Golden, and Donna and John Dalton all of Valdosta; grandchildren and their spouses, Francis Michael Stewart and Savannah Stewart both of Melbourne, Florida, Rebecca and Ryan Townson of Powder Springs, Georgia, Jason Giddens and his fiancé, Cassie Taylor both of Thomasville, Georgia, Justin Giddens and Windy Giddens both of Valdosta, Seth Golden of Macon, Jack and Abigail Dalton of Toledo, Ohio, Stewart Dalton and J.D. Dalton both of Valdosta; four great-grandchildren, Paris Giddens, JoeMack Townson, Max Dalton, and Maggie Dalton; her brother, Patsy Gallo of Hornell, New York; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three great-granddaughters, Mary-Alice, Madison-Joe and Bexley-Anne Townson, and eleven brothers and sisters and a son-in-law, Joe Mack Giddens, and Joseph Stewart the father of her children.
A private family graveside service for Christine Gallo Stewart will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson McLane Funeral Home
2215 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 242-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson McLane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved