Christine Ferry Hutton

Christine Ferry Hutton, 85, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her late husband(s) Reginald Ferry and Leonard Hutton. She was born in Providence, RI on December 14,1934 to the late Oscar and Mary Vadeboncoeur. She lived in New Milford, CT for 30 years, only moving to NC in the late 2018 after being sick. She is survived by her children Renee Schlemmer of Lexington, NC, Jimmie Mennona of Bethel, CT, Elizabeth Reynold, NV and Reginald Ferry of Tampa, FL; her brother Roland of MO; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private services/memorial will be held at a later date. She will be missed by family and friends.



