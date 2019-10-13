|
Christine Mansfield
Chris age 89, formerly of Richardson, TX passed into eternal peace, October 3, 2019 on Hilton Head Island, SC, where she made her home.
Chris was born and raised in Danbury, CT. Daughter of the late Anna (Belansky) and John Hornak. Sister to the late Ann Russ.
Chris was a graduate of DHS, Class of 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, (USAF) Col. Ret. Ernest "Griff" Mansfield. They celebrated 60 years together prior to his death in 2016.
Chris was employed by Charlop and Malloff Jewelers in Danbury and Sterlings Jewelers in Texas.
Chris is survived by her cousin Pat (Bob) Paquette who looked after her needs while in Hilton Head. She is also survived by her Texas second family Phil and Wendy Swim (Lindsey and Taylor) who were devoted to Chris and Griff.
Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Restland Wildwood Chapel. Friends will be received 1/2 hour prior to the service. Burial immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for donations in her honor/memory be made to Richardson. Texas Animal Shelter, 1330 Columbia Dr.
My Love, we have been reunited.
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019